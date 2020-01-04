KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.40.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $287,655.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,238 shares in the company, valued at $33,759,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 666.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 804.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 68.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $11,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 132.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 237,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.