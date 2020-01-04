Kcash (KCASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $855,081.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $855,081.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kcash has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.