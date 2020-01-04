Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Given $12.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kearny Financial an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. 226,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.41. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 60.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 629,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,205,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 203,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kearny Financial (KRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.