Kin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.90 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Kin has a market cap of $3.90 million and $239,678.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS and YoBit. During the last week, Kin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OTCBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, COSS, Fatbtc, Allbit, Stellarport, YoBit, HitBTC and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

