Kleros (PNK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,091.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $4,091.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000922 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

