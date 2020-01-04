Klimatas Reaches One Day Volume of $1,010.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $10,112.00 and approximately $1,010.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00475789 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001348 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000421 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

