Knekted Trading Down 34.5% Over Last Week (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Knekted token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and Crex24. Knekted has a market cap of $33,098.00 and $13.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.