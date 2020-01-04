Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,199. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Insiders sold a total of 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

