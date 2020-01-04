Kolion Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Kolion has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kolion token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kolion has a market cap of $427,981.00 and approximately $5,476.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077. Kolion’s official website is kolionovo.org.

Kolion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kolion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kolion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

