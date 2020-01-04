Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.51 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $64.51 million and $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00007471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, HitBTC, BarterDEX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00384560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00109445 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,740,624 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Bitbns, BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

