Komodo Market Cap Reaches $68.50 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $68.50 million and $3.81 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00007758 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Crex24 and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00402067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00106538 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,748,660 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitbns, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.