Kora Network Token (KNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Kora Network Token has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kora Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX and CoinBene. Kora Network Token has a total market cap of $13,507.00 and $1.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kora Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kora Network Token

Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 tokens. Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network. Kora Network Token’s official website is kora.network. The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kora Network Token Token Trading

Kora Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kora Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kora Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kora Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kora Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kora Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.