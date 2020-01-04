Kuende Market Capitalization Achieves $18,727.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Kuende has a market capitalization of $18,727.00 and $24.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.74 or 0.05862676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,567,742 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.