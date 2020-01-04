Kuverit Achieves Market Cap of $50,971.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $50,971.00 and $9,187.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.25 or 0.05906176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001247 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,074,350 tokens. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

Kuverit Token Trading

Kuverit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

