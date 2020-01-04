Kyber Network Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $33.63 million and $3.66 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002701 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, DEx.top, OTCBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 212,133,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,742,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Coinone, Kyber Network, Neraex, IDEX, Coinrail, Poloniex, Coinnest, DragonEX, AirSwap, DEx.top, CoinExchange, CPDAX, OKEx, Gate.io, ABCC, COSS, Binance, Huobi, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Liqui, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Livecoin, TDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

