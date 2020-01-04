KZ Cash Reaches Market Cap of $36,491.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 77.6% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $36,491.00 and $34.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

