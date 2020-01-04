Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $313.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,751,147. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 85.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.69. 934,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,310. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $133.35 and a twelve month high of $299.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

