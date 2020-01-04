Lambda Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.45 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $43.45 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.01480876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00123232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,029,459 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

