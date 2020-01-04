Lambda Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.36 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and approximately $44.36 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,788,297 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

