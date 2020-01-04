Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0178

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy and DEx.top. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $21,367.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036086 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DEx.top, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

