Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LNDC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,900 shares of company stock worth $371,696 over the last three months. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Landec by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,795,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 407,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,927 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 842,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

