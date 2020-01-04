LATOKEN (LA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $94,912.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00001208 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, LATOKEN and COSS. LATOKEN has a market cap of $33.95 million and approximately $94,912.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN’s launch date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, OKEx, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

