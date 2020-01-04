Leadcoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Leadcoin has a market cap of $60,054.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Leadcoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Leadcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

