Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

LM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at $148,441,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 296.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter worth $21,206,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 45.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,770,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 552,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 27.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 171,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LM traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $35.99. 704,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,367. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $40.27.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

