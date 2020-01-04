LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $853,927.00 and approximately $1,574.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 235,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 234,985,858 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

