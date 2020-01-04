LHT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,276.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. LHT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $1,276.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039287 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003987 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

