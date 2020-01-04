Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $39.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 243,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $3,662,056.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRA stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

