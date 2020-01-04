Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Given $28.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series C an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,899. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 296.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 40.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 750.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

