Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.79.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,849,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

