Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Life On Earth earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LFER stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 104,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,650. Life On Earth has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Life On Earth alerts:

About Life On Earth

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. It sells its products through distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018. Life On Earth, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.