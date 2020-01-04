Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $214.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $101.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 33.15 and a quick ratio of 32.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 137.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $937,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

