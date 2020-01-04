Limitless VIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,328.00 (VIP)

Limitless VIP (CURRENCY:VIP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Limitless VIP has a total market cap of $93,328.00 and approximately $2,099.00 worth of Limitless VIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Limitless VIP has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Limitless VIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Limitless VIP alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Limitless VIP Coin Profile

Limitless VIP (CRYPTO:VIP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2016. Limitless VIP’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. Limitless VIP’s official Twitter account is @clockcoin. Limitless VIP’s official website is tittiecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

Limitless VIP Coin Trading

Limitless VIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Limitless VIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Limitless VIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Limitless VIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Limitless VIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Limitless VIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.