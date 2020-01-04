LINA (LINA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $189,920.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. LINA has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $189,920.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LINA has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.