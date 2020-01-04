Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 64.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 76.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 133,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Line in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 2,503.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LN stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.19 and a beta of 1.25. Line has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.41 million for the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Line will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

