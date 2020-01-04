LINKA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $244,886.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One LINKA token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $244,886.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.25 or 0.05906176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001247 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.