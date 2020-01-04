LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Hits $3.72 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $218,988.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,023,145,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,401,393 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

