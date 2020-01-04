Liquidity Network Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $479,467.00 and approximately $44,770.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.