Lisk Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Lisk has a total market cap of $67.87 million and approximately $844,791.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007624 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, COSS and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Lisk has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,393,156 coins and its circulating supply is 121,271,773 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinroom, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Binance, Bit-Z, COSS, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex, Exrates, HitBTC, BitBay, Coinbe, YoBit, Cryptopia, Coindeal and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

