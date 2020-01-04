Lisk Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00007668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, Coinbe and Poloniex. Lisk has a market capitalization of $69.79 million and approximately $812,215.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,401,944 coins and its circulating supply is 121,280,561 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Exrates, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, BitBay, Upbit, HitBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Huobi, Coinbe, ChaoEX, Bittrex, COSS, Coinroom and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.