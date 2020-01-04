Litecoin Cash Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Braziliex and Trade Satoshi. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $45,424.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.02388497 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 657,596,832 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, YoBit, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

