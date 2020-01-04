Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Hits $2.78 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $43.57 or 0.00579771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Livecoin, Stellarport and CPDAX. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $2.88 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,786,257 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, BX Thailand, Coinbase Pro, Bleutrade, Bitso, Exmo, xBTCe, CoinsBank, Bitbank, Buda, Mercado Bitcoin, Poloniex, BitFlip, Ovis, Kraken, and many others.

