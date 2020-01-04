LiteDoge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 160.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $39,455.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.57 or 2.59924763 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022231 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.