Lition (LIT) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Lition has a market capitalization of $520,088.00 and approximately $115,161.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lition token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,509.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.01814540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.75 or 0.03030928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00579771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00686442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00065499 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013404 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

