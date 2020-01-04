Lition Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lition token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit. Lition has a market cap of $482,610.00 and $114,432.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Dcoin, IDEX, Hotbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

