Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 275.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Livent by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Livent by 50.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Livent by 41.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 72,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 27.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.32.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. Livent’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

