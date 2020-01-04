Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of LYG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 15,370,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,481. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

