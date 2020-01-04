Lobstex Price Tops $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $363,059.00 and $95,734.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00476124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001362 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000421 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,217,201 coins and its circulating supply is 18,217,189 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

