LockTrip Market Cap Reaches $6.56 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, Gatecoin and Mercatox. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $71,238.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009092 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, YoBit, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

