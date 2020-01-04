Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Loki has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $10,534.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,501.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.01816404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.35 or 0.03015090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00580074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00685109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064949 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,050,499 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.