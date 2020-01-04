Loki Market Cap Reaches $16.36 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and $36,014.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00004952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.01815221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.03024123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00683493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062399 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,040,563 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

